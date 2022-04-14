Third eaglet egg at Redwood Elementary will likely not hatch, school officials say

AVON LAKE, Ohio — For weeks, viewers across Northeast Ohio have kept a watchful eye on the bald eagle nest at Redwood Elementary. The nest has seen the success of two of the three eaglet eggs, but Avon Lake City Schools, which monitors the eagle cam, said it’s unlikely the third eaglet egg will ever hatch, according to the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook group.

“We have been watching closely since the hatch of the second egg on the 11th. At this point, we do not believe the third egg will hatch,” said Julie Short, communications coordinator at Avon Lake City Schools.

The school said it thinks when the second egg hatched, observers noticed a PIP ( an initial hole made) in the third egg. Not long after hatching, half of the shell from the second egg covered the third egg, likely covering the PIP in some way.

While, for a couple of days after, there seemed to be some progress, the school said there hasn’t been any progress over the past 24 hours.

"Sad.... absolutely! But, it is again our opinion, that if this had to happen, better that it be now, and not hatch," the administrators wrote. "With so many days since the last hatch, it would probably not have survived. We are privileged to have this view into nature... and unfortunately, we have to take the good with the bad sometimes. We need to focus on the two Eaglets that have hatched!"

The third egg will likely be buried in the nesting materials. The school didn’t rule out the possibility of the egg hatching and told viewers to prepare just in case.

