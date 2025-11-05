'Tough decisions:' Northeast Ohio schools weigh options after rejected levies

ELYRIA, Ohio — Some schools are weighing their options following Tuesday’s election. In Lorain County, voters rejected several school levies. Now, leaders in those districts are considering how to tighten their budgets even further.

“What comes to mind first is just a general sadness,” said Ann Schloss, the superintendent for Elyria City Schools. “I know we’re going to have to make some tough decisions down the road.”

On Tuesday, the district’s Issue 17 was voted down.

The 10-year, 4.9 mil levy would have generated $6.4 million for the district. It was an identical levy to one that fell short in May 2025.

Schloss said the district was already in the process of trimming $3 million from its budget following the last election. Now she said staffing and program cuts are likely.

"It breaks my heart because I know what we do for our students and families. And any time you have to look at making cuts, no matter where the cuts are, it’s going to affect something,” she said.

It’s not the only school issue that did not pass.

Voters also rejected Issue 16, a 1.5% income tax levy that would have generated $10 million for Amherst Exempted Village Schools.

According to the district website, without this new revenue, the district would need to reduce staffing by 20-35 positions and make $3-4 million in staffing reductions for next year.

Wednesday, voters told News 5 the failed levies were a sign of the times.

“Cost of living has went up,” said Elyria business owner Jennifer Jones. “They’re going to pay their rent, their food and then little things like buying clothes or something new for themselves are going to be last.”

She noted that rising property taxes and inflation have put a strain on many people.

Elyria resident William Pulliam agreed, adding, “I’ve had to tighten it up, don’t spend as much no more have to watch what I grocery buy. It’s rough.”

Lorain City Schools was one district celebrating a win on Wednesday.

Voters there approved a pair of renewal levies, Issues 21 and 22. Neither will bring in new tax revenue.

Before the election, the Lorain Superintendent told News 5 anchor Tiffany Tarpley that the measures would maintain current funding for critical student support services and other programs. He said if the issues did not pass, the district would see serious repercussions.

RELATED: Lorain City Schools warns of additional cuts if voters reject renewal levies

“We failed a new money levy last year, which result of us have been cutting more money. But, we're deep in the muscle and to lose these renewals would just be devastating to the district," he said.

Elyria City Schools said that before 2025, it had not requested new tax dollars in 15 years. Schloss said she understands many families are stretched thin, but she also anticipates times to get even tougher for school districts.

“That’s a lot for some families. But at the end of the day, I think when you think about what it’s doing for our students, it’s worth every penny,” she said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.