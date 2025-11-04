Lorain City Schools warns of additional cuts if voters reject renewal levies

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain City School District warns additional cuts could be coming if voters reject two renewal levies on the November ballot.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Lorain City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham about Issues 21 and 22.

Graham said both levies would continue existing funding levels previously approved by voters without increasing costs for residents.

"The district will not receive any more money than it's been receiving now with one for the past 35 years and the other for the past 12," said Graham.

Lorain City Schools has trimmed millions of dollars from its budget in recent years, according to the district's website.

"We failed a new levy money last year, which result of us have been cutting more money," said Graham. "But, we're deep in the muscle and to lose these renewals would just be devastating to the district."

If approved, Graham said the renewal levies will ensure existing funding remains for critical student support services and other programs currently in place.