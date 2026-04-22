Unclothed man flees from hospital, found in ductwork of former elementary school

An unclothed man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was found inside the ductwork at the former McKinley Elementary School, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office was notified that a man with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court was being released from an Elyria hospital, the office said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, deputies were met with a woman who was accompanying the man, when she became "loud, disorderly, and combative," the office said. The woman was taken into custody.

During the interaction with the woman, the man fled on foot, unclothed after getting into a struggle with security guards, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found the man inside the ductwork at the former school and arrested him, the sheriff's office said.

Further charges are pending.