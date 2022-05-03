WATCH: Oberlin teacher named 2022 National Teacher of the Year gets special surprise at White House

WASHINGTON — During a Teacher of the Year Ceremony at the White House last week, Oberlin High School teacher Kurt Russell received a special virtual surprise from students, athletes and colleagues.

While on a tour of the Oval Office and the West Wing with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, more than 35 of his students, athletes and colleagues were waiting for him in the Roosevelt Room via Zoom.

In the video, just released by the White House, the Bidens lead Russell into the Roosevelt room where his surprise is waiting. Watch the moment below:

His students wish him good luck as he prepared to be honored during the ceremony.

White House. Oberlin students and staff surprise Kurt Russell.

Russell was previously recognized as the teacher of the year by Oberlin Heritage Center and the Oberlin chapter of the NAACP.

