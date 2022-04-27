Oberlin teacher named 2022 National Teacher of the Year arrives in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON — An Oberlin High School history teacher who was named the 2022 National Teacher of the Year has made the trip to Washington D.C. as part of the National Teacher of the Year Program.

Kurt Russell was previously recognized as the teacher of the year by Oberlin Heritage Center and the Oberlin chapter of the NAACP.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be selected as the National Teacher of the Year,” Russell said. “With this recognition, I hope to bring attention and awareness to the importance of diverse faculty and representative curriculum that helps students feel more empowered in their education.”

Courtesy of Oberlin City Schools. Kurt Russell, named 2022 National Teacher of the Year, arrives in Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, Russell will deliver remarks during the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2022, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host the ceremony and also deliver remarks.

Throughout this week, Oberlin City Schools will post photos and updates from its social media pages.

Teaching at Oberlin High School had been Russell’s goal since he was a student in the same halls. He credited his kindergarten teacher for instilling a love of learning at a young age.

In eighth grade, Russell was inspired to pursue teaching as a career when he had his first Black male teacher. As a Black man, he recognized the significance of representation.

“Two percent of all teachers are Black males. [That’s] very, very low,” he said. “I think it’s important in regards to reaching all students. It’s not just reaching Black students, it’s reaching all students, and breaking down some stereotypes, some of the false narratives of Black males in the United States of America.”

As one of four finalists in the running for national teacher of the year, Russell had to go through an interview process with the National Teacher of the Year Program’s Selection Committee.

