70-year-old Hinckley man killed in crash on State Route 18 in Medina County

GRANGER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 70-year-old man from Hinckley was killed in a crash in Granger Township, located in Medina County, Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers said the crash involved two vehicles on State Route 18 at State Route 94.

John Horne, 70, of Hinckley, was in a 2008 Chevrolet heading eastbound on State Route 18 while a 19-year-old man from Medina was operating a 2018 Jeep westbound on State Route 18.

State troopers said Horne failed to yield while turning left onto State Route 94.

The 19-year-old driver struck Horne, causing disabling damage to both vehicles.

Horne was transported by EMS to Akron General Hospital where he died. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to state troopers.

The 19-year-old driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

