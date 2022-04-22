Highland High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

MEDINA, Ohio — A teacher at Highland High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in "inappropriate sexual conduct" with a student.

According to the Medina County Sheriff's Office, they started an immediate investigation into the allegation and after speaking with the victim, arrested the teacher.

The teacher has been charged with sexual battery and is currently at the Medina County Jail waiting for arraignment.

“The Medina Country Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Highland Local School District Administration and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in bringing a swift resolve to this egregious allegation,” Sheriff Terry Grice said

“We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support," Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman said.

The teacher has been suspended from all duties with the district, according to a release sent out by the district.

