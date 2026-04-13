Man accused of kidnapping Medina 3-year-old girl ruled incompetent to stand trial

The Medina Court of Common Pleas has ruled that a man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old is incompetent to stand trial.

Judge William F. Hutson has determined that, with treatment, Randy Kerley could become competent within a year.

What happened?

In October 2025, Kerley allegedly took the child, according to Medina Chief of Police Edward R. Kinney.

$750K bond set for man accused of kidnapping Medina 3-year-old; child's father shares confusion

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The girl's family confirmed to News 5 that Kerley is not a stranger to their family.

The child's father, Brandon Poyer, said Kerley worked with his girlfriend, who is the mother of the 3-year-old girl.

Poyer added that Kerley had been to their home a handful of times before the alleged kidnapping — Kerley even worked on Poyer's car before.

Poyer spoke to News 5 and shared his confusion on the matter.

"I don't understand it all. It doesn't make any sense to me, whatsoever," Poyer said.

Kinney said Kerley allegedly entered a residence and removed the child without permission.

Poyer's mother, the child's grandmother, was babysitting the 3-year-old at a home in Lafayette Township when she noticed the little girl was missing.

She contacted Poyer, who was at a friend's house.

"She called me panicking, saying she didn't know what happened, and we still don't really know what happened," Poyer said.

According to Kinney, the girl went missing in the 7600 block of Hunter Drive.

Officers responded to the location within 15 minutes of the call.

Once officers arrived, they searched through the home and its surrounding property. Police K-9 units, drones, all-terrain vehicles and social media announcements were deployed. The Medina County Child Abduction Response Team was also activated shortly after the search started, the chief said.

"I don't think I've ever seen that many cops in my life, but I was glad to see every one of them," Poyer said.

Kinney said that after a two-hour search, Medina Police and Medina County Sheriff's Dispatch received tip calls indicating that the 3-year-old was possibly at a home on Buffham Road in Westfield Township in Medina County.

"It was essential. We likely would not have found her without that tip," Kinney said. "When a child goes missing, every minute matters ... The teamwork, technology and communication displayed during this incident made all the difference in bringing this little girl home safely."

Deputies and officers went to that location and successfully found the 3-year-old unharmed.

She was taken to Medina Hospital as a precaution and was reunited with her father shortly after that, Kinney said.