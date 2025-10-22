Medina Police looking for missing 3-year-old girl

Police in Medina are looking for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in Lafayette Township.

According to Medina Police, the girl went missing around 1:18 p.m. in the 7600 block of Hunter Drive.

She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas featuring a Minnie Mouse design.

Police are asking residents to check their security cameras as they believe she may have wandered away from her home.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

