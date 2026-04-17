Medina Chorus turns brothers’ story into song to honor late sister who died from rare cancer

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina Chorus is helping a local family find healing through the power of music.

Back in 2024, News 5 told you about a celebration in Medina when 10-year-old Lexi Cerio returned home after two months of cancer treatment.

Medina community rallies behind 10-year-old girl with rare form of cancer

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News 5 met Lexi and her family when the community welcomed her home "in style" from Seattle’s Children’s Hospital.

Last February, Lexi passed away from a rare cancer called synovial cell sarcoma, but her brothers are keeping her legacy alive.

Her parents weren’t available for an interview then, but we recently spoke to them for the first time.

“I really love any kind of joy that you can bring to people who are suffering,” said Lexi’s mom, Kelly Cerio.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But Cerio said her sons’ story says even more.

“It was Nicholas’ idea for it. But we break onto a cruise ship or something and it’s (a) very exciting story I feel like,” said Lexi’s brother, Patrick Cerio.

Some might say sneaking onto a cruise ship and getting into trouble is more terrifying than exciting.

As for 13-year-old Patrick and his nine-year-old brother, Nicholas, they said writing about a thrilling adventure is helping them heal after losing their sister.

News 5 asked the brothers what parts of the story were about Lexi.

“Probably like the crazy like running from guards and stuff and stealing the best like suite in the ship. That is something that she would’ve participated in the story. That was something that helped us think of her when we wrote the story,” said Patrick.

Cerio is glad her boys have something positive to hold onto.

“It’s nice to know that they can find the joy even through these sad times,” said Kelly.

What makes this story even more special is that Director Mike McClintock said the Medina Chorus will transform the boys’ story into an original choir piece later this month.

“A lot of creativity went into that story,” said McClintock. “The music fits their story.”

The cruise ship company is even named after its sister.

News 5 asked the brothers how Lexi would feel about their story being transformed into a song.

Nicholas said she would be happy. Patrick also said Lexi would like it.

“I know how Alexis just loved music. She wrote two full albums and recorded them. You know, she wanted to be the next Taylor Swift, and she was in the process of writing another album that she kind of never got to finish,” said Lexi’s dad, Brian Cerio.

Because of Lexi’s love for music, Cerio said the family jumped on this opportunity when they got a call from Sing Me a Story, a foundation that works with musicians like McClintock, to turn imaginative stories of children facing significant challenges into original works of music.

“This just sounded like a great way to bring music in our community even more to the forefront,” said McClintock.

The song will premiere on Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m., at Medina United Methodist Church, 4747 Foote Rd., Medina.

Tickets are $15, and students up through high school seniors get in free.

To purchase your ticket, click here.