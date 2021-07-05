Medina County Sheriff's Office looking for woman wanted in connection to arson fire at Lodi Community Church

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to an arson fire at Lodi Community Church.

The sheriff’s office said a fire was started inside the Lodi Community Church, located at 9701 Congress Street in West Salem, Sunday.

Lodi Fire and Rescue. Arson fire at Lodi Community Church.

A person of interest in connection to the arson investigation has been identified, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office describes the person of interest as a female with blonde hair with tattoos on her right shoulder and upper arm.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office. A person of interest has been identified in arson fire at Lodi Community Church.

She was wearing a black tank top and blue shorts with gray tennis shoes.

She was inside the church at approximately 5 p.m. on July 4 prior to the fire alarm going off inside the church.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 330-725-6631.

