Medina native Matt Amodio loses $37,000 but still wins his 11th Jeopardy! game

CLEVELAND — Medina County native and Ohio State graduate Matt Amodio may have lost $37,000 in Final Jeopardy! Wednesday, but he still reached his 11th victory.

The final question asked about which foreign language was the Declaration of Independence written in when it first appeared in a Philadelphia newspaper.

Amodio along with his opponents also missed the question. The correct answer was German.

Amodio, is currently a fifth-year Ph.D. student in Yale’s current computer science program studying artificial intelligence.

Amodio has an 11-day total of $368,600 and will aim for his 12th straight win Thursday night.

