Medina Township police investigating disappearance of mother last seen dropping son off at work

Medina Township Police.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:47:09-04

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Medina Township police are investigating the disappearance of a mother who was last seen Monday morning.

Sgt. Todd Zieja, of the Medina Township Police Department, said Jane Milota, 53, dropped her son off at work at Westfield Insurance.

Milota had a doctor’s appointment on the same day that she didn’t show up to. She was supposed to work at Arby’s in Medina on Monday and didn’t show up or call off work.

Jane Milota.

Zieja said there is no evidence of foul play, but they are concerned because her disappearance is mysterious.

Jane Milota.

Milota drives a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate HCA7418.

