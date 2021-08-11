Medina Township police investigating disappearance of mother last seen dropping son off at work

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Medina Township police are investigating the disappearance of a mother who was last seen Monday morning.

Sgt. Todd Zieja, of the Medina Township Police Department, said Jane Milota, 53, dropped her son off at work at Westfield Insurance.

Milota had a doctor’s appointment on the same day that she didn’t show up to. She was supposed to work at Arby’s in Medina on Monday and didn’t show up or call off work.

Photos courtesy of her husband. Jane Milota.

Zieja said there is no evidence of foul play, but they are concerned because her disappearance is mysterious.

Photos courtesy of her husband. Jane Milota.

Milota drives a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate HCA7418.

RELATED: Medina Township police searching for missing 53-year-old woman last seen Monday morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.