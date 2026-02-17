Here's how the new Portage Crisis Center hopes to bridge the mental health care gap

RAVENNA, Ohio — Where should someone go if they're dealing with a mental health crisis, needing the security of a jail but the care of a hospital?

A new $7.7 million expansion aims to offer a solution. Crews are in the final stages of completing the new Portage Crisis Center at Coleman Health Services along Lovers Lane in Ravenna.

"We discovered we needed to enhance our crisis system," Karyn Kravetz, associate director of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Portage County, said.

The new facility will serve people dealing with suicidal thoughts, anxiety and other mental health challenges.

The project more than doubles the current space at that location, will replace nearly a dozen beds, and will add a new unit specifically designed for children and families.

The facility also features a 23-hour involuntary hold unit for individuals who need immediate care and observation but don't require hospitalization.

"We have seen a gap in the ability to provide services to youth and families in crisis and keeping them out of the emergency room but we've also seen a gap where police and EMS are currently bringing clients to us and we're not able to keep them at our facility," said Hattie Tracy, president and CEO at Coleman Health Services. "We will be able to make sure they are safe, that are staff are safe and they'll be able to get them the care they need."

Officials hope it will help reduce emergency room visits related to self-harm, which have already dropped about 4% in the county from 2023 to 2024.

News 5 One of the key differences between what's currently in place in the county versus the new expansion is rooms now feature their own bathrooms.

"It’s starting to get a little bit better," Karyn Kravetz, associate director of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Portage County, said. "About 4-5 years ago, it was COVID and we had quite a crisis. Things are starting to calm down but there’s quite a big need out there and we don’t want anyone to languish and suffer."

The expanded crisis center is expected to formally open sometime this summer.

