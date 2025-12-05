Here's your chance to see the Goodyear Blimp up close this weekend

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — While it can be spotted soaring in the sky over Northeast Ohio, families will have a chance to see the Goodyear Blimp up close this weekend.

It's part of the 15th annual Toys for Tots donation drive with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

From Friday, Dec. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 7, families can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to see the iconic Goodyear Blimp before dropping off a new, unwrapped toy donation.

The hangar is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd, Mogadore, OH 44260 and will be open at the following times:

Friday, Dec. 5: 2 to 7 p.m.

(special sensory-friendly hour on Dec. 5 from 12 to 1 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 6: 2 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 7: 2 to 7 p.m.

(Note from Goodyear: Due to a closure at Mishler Road and Wingfoot Lake Road, we recommend using Google Maps to navigate to the hangar. Detour signage is in place.

According to Goodyear, they have collected more than 275,000 toys and raised more than $750,000 since 2010.

Earlier this year, the company held a centennial celebration of the first Goodyear-branded blimp flight on June 3, 1925.

Goodyear began building blimps for the Navy in World War I for surveillance purposes and to escort ships safely during World War II.

From there, Goodyear rolled out its own blimps and became a marquee attraction, hosting passengers such as Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart.

To be clear, the Goodyear blimp isn’t really a blimp anymore. The newer models, such as Wingfoot One, are technically airships because they have an internal frame, meaning they no longer fully deflate.

