Large branch falls on camper of adventure vloggers at Ravenna park during severe weather

RAVENNA, Ohio — Severe weather swept across Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening and during the storms, a family of adventure vloggers saw extreme damage to their camper.

The "Adventure Bandits" were staying at West Branch State Park in Ravenna when severe thunderstorms struck the area.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill said that radar estimated wind gusts during the storm hit around 50 mph—enough force to bring down trees and tree limbs.

Around 7:15 p.m., a massive tree limb fell at West Branch State Park during the storms and came down on the vloggers' camper, essentially ripping it apart.

The camper was unoccupied at the time of the incident, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Video was captured from the aftermath of the storms by 330ToGo at West Branch State Park, and while there were thoughts the incident may have been a microburst, there was no tornadic activity and the event was not a microburst, Magill said.

The Adventure Bandits shared on Facebook that they were unharmed in the incident but are still in shock.

