Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking across state Route 14 in Ravenna Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 7:29 p.m., troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of SR 14 and state Route 44.

Troopers said a 2018 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on SR 14, while a 41-year-old woman was walking south across the road. The driver of the Silverado struck the woman in the roadway.

EMS transported the woman to University Hospital Ravenna where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said impairment is not suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

