Semi breaks through barrier at Portage County Randolph Fair grandstand event

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The driver of a semi is recovering after the semi broke through a barrier at the end of a pulling track during a grandstand event at the Portage County Randolph Fair Thursday night.

According to organizers, it happened at approximately 10:59 p.m.

The fair said no spectators, fairgoers, volunteers, or event personnel were on the other side of the barrier at the time of the incident.

Peyton Floyd

Emergency personnel responded immediately and transported the driver to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"The safety of our exhibitors, competitors, guests, volunteers, and everyone who attends the Portage County Randolph Fair is of the utmost importance to us," a news release said. "We are grateful to the emergency responders and event personnel who responded quickly and professionally."

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.