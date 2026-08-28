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Semi breaks through barrier at Portage County Randolph Fair grandstand event

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Peyton Floyd
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Posted

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The driver of a semi is recovering after the semi broke through a barrier at the end of a pulling track during a grandstand event at the Portage County Randolph Fair Thursday night.

According to organizers, it happened at approximately 10:59 p.m.

The fair said no spectators, fairgoers, volunteers, or event personnel were on the other side of the barrier at the time of the incident.

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Emergency personnel responded immediately and transported the driver to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"The safety of our exhibitors, competitors, guests, volunteers, and everyone who attends the Portage County Randolph Fair is of the utmost importance to us," a news release said. "We are grateful to the emergency responders and event personnel who responded quickly and professionally."

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.

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