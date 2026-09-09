Water shut off on multiple Ravenna streets due to water main break near county building

RAVENNA, Ohio — Ravenna residents in parts of the city are without water service Tuesday after a water main break prompted an emergency shutoff, according to the City of Ravenna.

The city announced on Facebook that water has been shut off on North Chestnut Street between Riddle Avenue and Harris Street, as well as a portion of Van Buren Street.

The break is located near the upper parking lot of the Portage County Administration Building. No additional information, including an estimated restoration timeline, has been provided.

The city says it will update residents as more information becomes available.

