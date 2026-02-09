'We're all proud of him in Aurora': AJ Barner's coach remarks on Seahawks' Super Bowl win

Northeast Ohio native AJ Barner helped propel the Seattle Seahawks to a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Barner, an Aurora High School graduate, caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter.

We spoke to his former high school coach, Bob Mihalik, about the incredible performance.

Mihalik said he spoke to Barner prior to the game and told him to play with confidence, aggressiveness and violence, "like he always does," and wasn't surprised by the athlete's spectacular performance.

According to Mihalik, Barner's goal is to be one of the premier tight ends in the NFL.

"I think he pretty much is on his way," Mihalik said. "He never gave up, he always worked hard."

The Northeast Ohio connection wasn't just on the Seahawks' side. Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel also has local ties. He's a graduate of Walsh Jesuit High School.

