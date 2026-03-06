$25 million housing project coming to Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — New homes and businesses are coming to Downtown Mansfield, thanks to a local family who donated 14 buildings to the Richland County Foundation.

“They told us two years ago they wanted to gift us these buildings, and we are so grateful because we have a great downtown, and we hope that it revitalizes and creates vibrancy in downtown Mansfield,” said the president & CEO of the Richland County Foundation, Allie Watson.

Phase one includes 14 buildings surrounding the Brickyard in downtown Mansfield. They are all historic brick buildings totaling 180,000 ft of space, and the $25 million project will bring 95 new apartments.

Three years ago, Richland County did a housing study, and the biggest request was affordable housing, especially in the downtown area.

Mansfield Ward 5 Councilmember Aurelio Diaz says people have been eager to move downtown because of the new businesses and art scene.

“For the first time in many years, we're seeing wait lists for leasing storefronts, for living in apartments and so the need [is] there. I think it's exciting because for a long-time people were dissing downtown because of crime and saying things like no one goes downtown, and it's completely changed,” said Diaz.

Braxton Daniels owns The 101 Tea Company in downtown Mansfield. He said he is excited to witness a thriving downtown.

“We need people, we need an ecosystem downtown because you can’t have the same 150 people spending $5 in downtown. So, I am excited to see new life, lights in the windows, different style curtains and different people walking up and down downtown streets,” said Daniels.

Most of the buildings were purchased in the 80’s and have been well maintained. The owners were not able to get the upper floors renovated to have people living inside of them, but now that will change.

“We have a lot of opportunity here in these buildings because they've been taken care of, they haven't been torn down and they haven't been used so it's all up from here,” said Watson.

Watson said they are hoping to start construction in August and complete the project by 2028.

