70 new jobs are coming to Richland County

MANSFIELD, Ohio — If you're on the job hunt in Richland County, you may be in luck.

Newman Technology Inc. announced a $74 million expansion, which will include 70 new employees and add an estimated $3.55 million in new annual local payroll.

The company has been manufacturing automotive products in Richland County for nearly 40 years.

"The knowledge, skills, and dedication of the workers are incredible assets to our company, and we are proud to make this continuing investment in our community," said Vice President of Planning and Development for Newman Technology Brian Baker.

Mayor Jodie Perry says Newsman has always provided paying good jobs and invested in the community.

“This project is a sign of Mansfield’s strengthening economy and the fact that Newman chose to make this investment in Mansfield sends a strong message to other businesses and residents that Mansfield’s open for business and we're ready to work with other businesses,” said Perry.

Justin Noogle, 22, says this expansion is coming at the perfect time.

“I’ve been applying to hundreds of jobs and it’s been hard,” said Noogle.

Noogle says most of his applications have been for factory work, and he’s either been denied or they go unanswered.

He’s hoping there is an opportunity for him at Newman Technology.

“I was stoked hearing about the expansion because there's not many jobs that want to hire people and give them a chance. It would mean a lot to me because it’s been hard for us to pay bills just by door dashing and if I get a job my family would be set,” said Noogle.

The Mansfield plant currently has 630 workers; the 70 new jobs will be added over the next two to three years, and hiring will begin this summer.