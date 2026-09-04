A 20-Year eyesore is coming down: Demolition begins on Ontario’s unfinished church

RICHLAND COUNTY — Demolition is underway on a half-built church in Ontario that has sat vacant for more than 20 years.

Local businessman Dan Niss recently purchased the 17-acre property on Park Avenue West. Ontario contractor Ron Speck began tearing down the unfinished structure Thursday.

The former Grace Brethren Church building project broke ground in 1997. The planned 45,000-square-foot building was to include a gymnasium, a soccer field, and office space, but those plans never became reality. The project stalled, leaving behind an unfinished building and a divided congregation.

Ontario Mayor Josh Bradley said legal issues during construction were to blame.

"There was some legal or financial issues during construction, and it was never completed," Bradley said.

For years, the half-built structure drew complaints from residents who considered it an eyesore. Bradley said the community has long wanted to see the property addressed.

"This is a building our residents have wanted to see addressed for a long time. So, I think there's a lot of excitement from the community to see it come down," Bradley said.

Bradley credited Niss for stepping up and taking action on the long-neglected site.

"It took somebody willing to invest in the property and take action. I think that's important to recognize, and we are thankful Niss stepped up, and excited for what the future holds for that land and how it will benefit Ontario and the community," Bradley said.

For Robert Brook, who has lived on Park Avenue West for about 40 years, the property's transformation has been long overdue. He remembers what the land looked like long before the church project ever began.

"That was nothing but woods and swamp at that time, and it was beautiful," Brook said.

Brook also recalled the church's standing in the community before the project fell apart.

"The Grace Brethren Church was a well-known church in Mansfield. They outgrew that location and planned to move to Ontario; at the time, people were excited," Brook said.

While it remains unclear what will be built on the 17 acres, Brook has a wish for the site.

"I would like to see an OhioHealth go in there," Brook said.

Until that next chapter takes shape, Brook says he will continue watching it all unfold from his front porch — just as he has for the past four decades.

Maya Lockett is the Erie, Huron and Richland counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MayaLockett, on Facebook MayaLockettWEWS or email her at Maya.Lockett@wews.com.

