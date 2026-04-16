BCI investigating chains and handcuffs found in vacant Richland County home

ONTARIO, Ohio — The Ontario Police Department has requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in an investigation after a contractor found suspicious items inside a vacant home in Ontario on April 9.

Ontario PD said multiple walls inside the home had fecal matter. In one of the bedrooms, there was a bolt mounted directly into the floor; attached to it was a set of handcuffs.

According to police, the home was unoccupied and didn’t have any furniture or personal belongings. Property records show the house was transferred from its most recent owners to U.S. Bank Trust National Association in recent weeks.

BCI technicians have collected the restraint hardware and other relevant materials for advanced laboratory analysis. A primary focus of the upcoming forensic work will involve testing for touch DNA.

In a press release, Ontario Police said at this time, all known individuals associated with this address have been identified, located, and confirmed to be safe.

News 5’s Maya Lockett went to the neighborhood to speak with residents. Multiple neighbors said they would hear loud noises coming from the home, and they are trusting the police will figure out what was going on inside.

On April 16, Ontario Police provided an updated press release:

“As part of our commitment to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation, the department has formally requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to complete further investigation within the residence.

Currently, there is no new evidence that has prompted additional investigative actions. The involvement of BCI is simply a continuation of the original investigation and reflects our dedication to following all appropriate procedures to completion."

Police said the investigation remains active and will require some time to complete.

