Disabled Veterans hit the slopes in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Many people enjoy skiing around this time of the year, and for disabled veterans, it can take a lot to get them on the slopes.

But adaptive sports connection is always up for the challenge.

“It’s quite humbling and these folks who have given so much to us. So, we have the freedom to do things like this, give back to them. But it's not just about skiing, it’s about building community and ski is a vehicle to do that,” said ASC President Doug Wolf.

With the help of the specialized equipment, Cleveland veterans put on their goggles at Snow Mills in Mansfield and traveled down the slopes.

“As many types of abilities as people have, we have equipment to match those. So traditional skis, mono skis, bucket skis and where people can sit. We also have a great group of volunteers not only for the ability to ski, but for comfort and safety of the athlete as well,” said Wolf.

Friday was Joshua Davis first time skiing, with a smile on his face, he says it was an awesome experience.

“I love the silence, the wind, the powder in my face and I’m going to go do it 10 more times,” said Davis.

Adaptive Sports Connection has been taking veterans to the slopes for 27 years. And for the veterans, it’s not just about having fun; it’s also giving the veterans a chance to feel free while reclaiming their physical and emotional well-being through sports.

“It means a lot because for a long time, I thought that this was cut off for me and to see all these great people and to have all this support, it means that I can do everything I used to do,” said a veteran who did not want to give her name.

Through ASC’s partnership with the Cleveland and Columbus Veterans Affairs health network, recreational therapists will also be on-site. Veterans will be hitting the slopes until Saturday evening. If you would like to know more information on how you can join, click this link.

