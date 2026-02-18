Major Broadway & Hollywood talent coming to Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Major Broadway and television talent are headed to Mansfield this month. Rehearsals for the musical "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" have kicked off.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Emmy Award-winning and Tony-nominated composer, director, and producer Jeff Richmond joins television favorites Brian Stepanek (“The Suite Life of Zack & Cody”), John Lutz (“30 Rock”, Late Night with Seth Myers), and Broadway star Kyle Selig (Mean Girls, “Monster High”).

The musical is in support of the Mansfield Renaissance Theatre.

“It is a musical comedy about ancient Rome and what's going on there. There’s a forum, the Coliseum and Christians being thrown to the lions and all that kind of funny stuff. And then I play a slave who just wants to get his freedom,” said Richmond.

The show kicks off at the end of February at the Renaissance Theater in Mansfield, not too far from where some of the cast were born.

“I'm from the East side of Cleveland, so it was nice to come back to Ohio. My family are close by, and this theater is so incredible, it is a true gem here in Mansfield,” said Stepanek.

The cast has been living in Mansfield during rehearsals and working closely with local talent. The actors say one of the best parts of the experience is working with the high-school kids.

“We have some kids that are in high school that are in the show and somebody as old as John I mean very old and them wanting to help him get on the stage or out of a chair. We’re kidding, but it’s great to see the talent in these younger kids,” said Stepanek.

The cast has already created a memorable bond through laughs and jokes, and they say it has been a fun experience.

“It's been fun to work with these guys because it's a show that's fun, it's body, it's burlesque, it's very classy. I’m kidding it’s not classy, but these guys are all great at finding these little comedy bits and it's fun working with them,” said Richmond.

Selig says this is a full-circle moment for him because this was the first musical he did in high school.

“I've always loved it and I think it is one of the funniest books in a show. It's fast-paced, funny and just meant to be a good time for everybody. And then you throw into the mix this wonderful cast and it just takes off,” said Selig.

Some of the proceeds will go towards the restoration effort as the Renaissance looks ahead to its 100th anniversary in 2028.

"There is so much invested here in Ohio, look how many theaters there are in Ohio. There's Cleveland, there's Columbus and there’s right in the middle where we are Mansfield. And it's training these young and new professionals for everything they go on to do later. So, to circle back and come give it back to the theater and support the arts here, we’re just turning the ladder around,” said Selig.

Richmond says everyone could support the arts better.

“I think arts in any city, big city, small city or anywhere always needs support. We don't help financially as much as we all should with the arts. They are important to people and young people's development and just the development of culture in a community. So, whenever we have the opportunity to do something where everybody can get together and spend a little bit of money, make some money for this beautiful theater, and for all its great programs, it's just important,” said Richmond.

Tickets are limited and organizers say they are going fast. You can catch a show on Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28, and March 1. You can support the arts in Mansfield while getting more than a few laughs in.

“I think when people come and see this and hear the orchestra they can just forget about everything for a couple hours and have fun, which is the purpose of the whole show,” said Stepanek.

