Mansfield City Council approves annexation and zoning for Buc-ee's

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Richland County is one step closer to landing one of the country's most popular travel centers after the Mansfield City Council passed two key pieces of legislation clearing the way for a Buc-ee's location at the State Route 39 and I-71 interchange.

The council approved both an annexation and a B2 zoning designation for the property.

"It feels like a very important step in the process, and something we've been working towards for quite a while," said Mansfield Mayor Jodie Perry.

The 70,000-square-foot travel center would bring around 200 new, full-time jobs to the area and generate additional income, sales and property tax revenue benefiting the city, county and townships.

The new location would sit approximately 3 miles from Lucas Village, a small town of about 500 residents. Since the project was first announced in March, some locals have raised concerns about increased traffic and its impact on surrounding communities.

"We've always liked that interchange and it's very convenient for us. An increase in the population, or the traffic will impact — it would [impact] the town significantly," community member Mike Hall said.

Perry said she has met with both community members and Buc-ee's representatives to address those concerns. The Ohio Department of Transportation recommended a roundabout design as part of the solution.

"And while people tend to get upset about roundabouts in the short term, that actually will keep the traffic flowing much better along 39," Perry said.

Perry said she remains optimistic about what the development signals for the area.

"We believe it's just the start of some good things that will come," Perry said.

Two key votes remain before construction can begin. On May 26, the City Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on Buc-ee's request for a conditional use permit on the land. On June 2, a Buc-ee's representative will attend a Mansfield City Council meeting where local lawmakers will vote on the development plan.

"Once that passes, they're clear, they can close on the land and get moving towards construction," Perry said.

No estimated opening date has been announced at this time.

