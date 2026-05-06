Mansfield families preparing for justice rally

Mansfield families who have lost loved ones to murder will be coming together to honor the victims and look for answers.

Michelle Issac is hosting the “We Are the Voice Rally” on May 9 at South Park in Mansfield. It’s a part of her movement to get justice.

"It doesn't end because we held a funeral, my nephew being murdered opened my eyes to all the murders that were going on in Mansfield, and I felt like I needed to do something,” said Isaac.

Issac’s nephew was 16-year-old Trentin Issac, who was found dead more than 80 miles away from his Mansfield home in Harrison County.

Over the last year, Isaac has hosted multiple rallies not only advocating for people to speak up for her nephew, but for other families. The We Are the Voice Rally will be her biggest event yet, including different activities for families and their kids, a walk around the neighborhood bringing awareness to the murdered and missing, a prayer circle, gifts for mothers who have lost a child, and a safe place to come together and honor their loved ones.

"I want people to leave here remembering to check on your loved ones and check on your children, no matter what age they are. Do whatever you can just to kind of know what's going on in your loved one's life, because a lot of murders are happening and a lot of them are kids killing kids, “said Isaac.

And they are tired of attending funerals for teens, like Trentin Isaac, Jamal Boyd and Malachi Miller.

"You have to worry about when this is going to happen again, and how many families must line up and not have any kind of justice. It’s just heartbreaking to me,” said Isaac.

But Isaac refuses to give up and says she is already working on the next rally downtown.

"If what I'm doing for my nephew helps some other family, then I’m going to keep reaching back out to the people that message me and giving them hope and a reason to keep fighting."

The event is Saturday at noon at South Park in Mansfield.

