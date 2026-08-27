Mansfield police and schools team up to protect kids

MANSFIELD — Mansfield City Schools and the Mansfield Police Department are teaming up to protect students from drivers who refuse to stop for school buses.

With more than 65 violations recorded each year, officials decided to mount cameras on school buses to catch drivers who illegally pass them while children are boarding or exiting.

Sgt. Paul Lumadue, Mansfield police traffic supervisor, said the problem is one he sees documented regularly.

"We see videos all the time online of people running by these school buses when kids are walking out in front of them to cross the street, or even to the point where people are passing them on the right side of the roadway. And it shocking to me just how reckless they are,” Lumadue said.

The district was able to buy the cameras through a $16,317 Ohio bus safety grant. So far, 11 buses have cameras mounted on them. The cameras capture footage from the front and rear of the bus, documenting violations as they happen.

"So, we'll get them when they first go through the red light, and then the back as they're passing," said Joshua Cantu, director of transportation.

On the inside of each equipped bus, drivers can press a red button to mark the exact time a violation occurs, making it easier for police to identify and charge offenders.

Since school started last week, 16 violations have already been recorded, and 12 have resulted in charges.

Lumadue said the early numbers are not unusual.

"That's a little bit less than we see because usually the beginning of the year is when you start seeing a lot of it because people aren't used to buses being out yet,” Lumadue said.

Drivers who are caught face serious consequences, including a 6-point violation, a one-year driver's license suspension and a significant fine. But officials say the most serious consequence would be harming a child.

Cantu said the stakes could not be higher.

"It’s very important that we keep these kids safe. It means a student's life,” Cantu said.

Lumadue echoed that sentiment.

"We don't want any of these kids getting hit. We want to make sure all these little ones get home,” Lumadue said.

Cantu said the district plans to apply for additional grants that could allow cameras to be installed on the entire bus fleet.

