Mansfield police need help identifying person believed to have info on stabbing of 74-year-old woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person believed to have information regarding the brutal stabbing of a 74-year-old woman.

Police were called to the woman’s apartment in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. on June 3. According to police, the woman said a male entered her apartment and stabbed her more than 30 times in her apartment in what detectives believe to be a “random attack” while she was in bed.

The victim called her daughter who then dialed 911.

According to police, the victim described the suspect as a man in his late teens or early 20s. The victim also reportedly told police that she believed she heard another person in her apartment during the assault, police said. A description of that person is unknown.

Despite suffering dozens of stab wounds to her chest and back, the woman's condition is stable.

Police said a photo of a person believed to have information regarding the incident was taken from a camera in the Brookfield apartment complex around the time the woman was stabbed.

Mansfield Police Department

Police believe they may have seen or heard something and may be able to help provide additional information in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the person in the photo or about the incident is asked to call Detective Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748 or Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.

