Mifflin Elementary School in Richland County closing for good

MADISON TOWNSHIP — People will say their final goodbyes to Mifflin Elementary after the Madison School Board in Richland County voted to close the school at the end of the school year due to financial difficulties and a decline in student population.

“I’m devastated, the teachers were great, the students were kind, and my kids truly loved it there,” said parent Quiana Brown.

She’s one of many parents who are looking for another school for her children, and having two children with autism makes her search harder.

“They were great with my twins and because they are autistic it takes a very long time for them to really regulate and transition into something new,” said Brown.

For Brent Lewis, seeing the school close is bittersweet. He remembers his time as a first-grade student in 1955.

The school opened in 1949. Lewis has lived directly across the street since the '50s. He’s even watched his own children graduate from Mifflin Elementary.

“I’ll miss the sound of laughter and kids playing out there because it brings back memories of when you were a kid or when your kids were over there doing the same thing,” said Lewis.

Starting next school year, Madison Primary School will go from prekindergarten through second grade, and Madison Intermediate will teach third and fourth grade.

Students, staff and the community will be able to walk the halls one final time. Madison Local Schools is hosting an open house and farewell on Saturday.

Mifflin Elementary School is located at 441 Reed Road, Mansfield.

Mifflin Elementary

Maya Locket is the Erie, Huron and Richland counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MayaLockett, on Facebook MayaLockettWEWS or email her at Maya.Lockett@wews.com.