Mom wants parents to stop renting Airbnbs for teens after son was fatally shot

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mother’s Day has not been the same for Tanjanaya Taylor as she prepares to spend her third one without her son Jarmel Boyd.

“It doesn’t feel right because they took away a great person. He was sweet, great to his siblings and on honor roll,” Taylor said.

Police told News 5 that Jarmel was at a Halloween party at an Airbnb in Mansfield when someone opened fire. Jarmel and an 18-year-old were both fatally shot; four others, ages 14-19, were injured in the shooting.

“Nobody called for help, they just left my son there and that's the hard part,” said Taylor.

Since the shooting, Taylor has been advocating for parents to pay more attention to their kids and the items they keep around them.

“How are these kids 15 and 16 with guns? As parents we must be involved, and that's why I say it starts in the home. Where are they going with the guns, where are they coming from with the guns, and by the time we find out—it’s too late. That’s why we need to stay on top of them, checking their rooms, phones and having these tough conversations with our kids otherwise they may not make it home,” said Taylor.

Now that warmer months are approaching, Taylor wants to remind parents of the consequences of allowing their children to use short-term rentals without adult supervision.

“Parents need to be held accountable; you see things are happening, and you've rented an Airbnb for a kid. Why do you feel like that’s okay?" she said.

According to police, an estimated 20-30 young people were inside the Airbnb at the time of the shooting, despite the short-term rental company’s policy against parties.

“They're still doing the same thing to this day; nobody learned their lesson. So, if it takes me doing this interview and going on justice walks, then I'm willing to do it because they need somebody to do it for these kids,” Taylor said.

Edonnez Williams and Cyrus Ellerbe were found guilty of the fatal shooting.

A witness told police Ellerbe and Williams fired guns from a car parked on the street after the shooting had started.

Prosecutors said shell casings were a key bit of evidence. Casings recovered by the car matched those inside the Airbnb.

However, Taylor said that there will never be true justice because her son isn't coming back.

“Just stop the violence and spend more time with your kids because they might not be here tomorrow,” Taylor said.

Along with many other families who have lost loved ones to murder, Taylor will be rallying against violence at the We Are the Voice Rally in Mansfield on Saturday at SouthPark.

Maya Locket is the Erie, Huron and Richland counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MayaLockett, on Facebook MayaLockettWEWS or email her at Maya.Lockett@wews.com.