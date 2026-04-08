NASCAR driver saves historic Mansfield Speedway

MANSFIELD — Racing will soon return to Mansfield as a former NASCAR driver is working to revive the historic Mansfield Speedway.

The Speedway opened in 1959 and served as a local dirt racing facility for many generations. It became a NASCAR track in the 2000s, hosting NASCAR truck series events from 2004 to 2008. But for the last few years, it has sat abandoned, until former NASCAR driver Matt Tift bought the Speedway in May 2025, wanting to save the property and attract the best drivers in the country.

“When I bought the place, it looked like a meteor hit it,” said Tift.

Since May, crews have worked to revive and bring Mansfield Speedway back to life.

“This was a full labor of love to bring back racing to our community here in Ohio and to really excite the next generation of racers and drivers to go pursue their dreams,” said Tift.

The renovated infrastructure includes a 70-by-40-foot jumbotron, updated grandstands, and a premium dirt track surface that people can't wait to experience.

“I saw all the progress they were making, and I was like wow,” said resident Caleb Burns.

But the speedway will go beyond racing, motocross, off-road ATV racing and late-model sprint cars. They will also host live concerts, 5 Ks and festivals.

“It’s not just about the race, it's about bringing your son and daughter out here or it's a date night and spending with your grandpa that was here many years ago that drove a race car here and wanted to see how things have changed. We had people come to me in tears thanking me for bringing this place back to a community that cared so much about it,” said Tift.

The Mansfield Speedway is another major business coming to Mansfield that will help boost the local economy. Tift said they will be offering over 200 seasonal jobs.

“This is a catalyst for business and brings in more dollars and success for the area. We really hope that we spread the love and the success to the Richland County area,” said Tift.

Earlier last month, Mansfield city officials announced Northeast Ohio’s first Buc-ee's was opening in Mansfield, and a new $25 million housing and business project is coming to downtown Mansfield.

“The local Mansfield scene has things that are up and coming, but nothing to this scale. So, it’s a huge impact for the community. A cool part is their tickets are affordable,” said Burns.

Opening day is May 2 and they’re calling it the comeback classic.

“We’re going to put on a heck of a show, and it’s. It's a celebration of not just racing, but a business that's been closed for almost a decade,” said Tift.

You can purchase tickets here.

