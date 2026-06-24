Park National Bank closing downtown Mansfield location permanently after structural damage found

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Park National Bank announced it is permanently closing its downtown Mansfield office on Sept. 15 after structural damage was discovered in the building.

In May, bank officials discovered new damage in the primary entryway near active construction on North Main Street. The crack travels between the sidewalk and the marble, reaching the carved stone, and appears to be about 4 feet in length.

Officials temporarily closed the building and hired structural engineers to assess the damage. Engineers estimated a minimum 90-day repair on the building. However, Park National Bank Regional President Chris Hiner stated the 90-day timetable will not be met.

The building is also home to United Way Mansfield, the NAACP and law offices. Those tenants' leases will also be terminated on Sept. 15. They will not have to pay rent for the remainder of their leases.

Iesha Darby, a Mansfield resident, said the closure was the right call.

"It's a good thing that they closed it down, because we wouldn’t want the damages to get worse and people in the building get harmed,” Darby said.

Chris Leighter has been a member at Park National Bank for three decades.

"It's kind of a shame that it's closing," Leighter said.

Leighter said the downtown location had its advantages.

"It's neat because I knew a lot [of people] liked having a bank they could walk to downtown," Leighter said.

In a statement, Park National Bank said it is now renovating and expanding services at its nearby Mansfield Marion Avenue Drive-Thru Center.

Leighter also acknowledged the trade-offs of the downtown location.

"It won't be too bad, plus parking down here can be kind of challenging at times," Leighter said.

The bank sits in the heart of the downtown construction, which is part of the Main Street Corridor Project — a $20.3 million plan to improve downtown Mansfield. Construction started about a year and a half ago and is expected to be completed this October.

In May, Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz said the city is working to determine whether the nearby construction and the crack are connected.

"I've heard from a lot of sources that there was a crack in the building all along, maybe not as big as it is now—a question of if it's gotten worse due to all the pounding and all the work going around it," Diaz said.

Future plans for the building have not been determined. Park National Bank said its priority is to fully remediate any structural damage.

Here is the full statement from Park National Bank below: