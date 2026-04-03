State prison in Richland County helps inmates get a fresh start

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Inside the Richland Correctional Institute is a store that looks like an average clothing store, but it’s much more than that.

It’s called the New Chapter Store, and it provides outgoing inmates with a few free outfits so they don’t leave in the standard grey sweatsuit.

“The inmates don’t like the grey sweatsuits; they go out into the community, and it says that I was just incarcerated. It doesn't really give them a fresh start that they deserve after serving time and being rehabilitated,” said Angela Stuff of the Richland Correctional Institute.

Stuff came up with the idea after she noticed they were spending $30,000 on the grey sweatsuits, and this new option is cost-friendly as well, giving the inmates a sense of hope.

“It’s an opportunity to go out into the community and be seen as a citizen and not as someone who just got released from prison,” said Deputy Warden of Special Services, Keisha Allen.

The store launched earlier this year, and it took nearly a year for special services coordinator Jennifer Myers to get it up and running.

“I was looking forward to change that perception of the public on these people, they deserved that,” said Myers.

The process is easy: two weeks before an inmate is released, they are measured by Myers for clothes and shoes, and once it gets close to their time for release, Myers will pick out three outfits and a suit for them.

“The suit gives them that confidence to go out on the street for a job interview and get a job and what we're trying to do is prepare them for success,” said Stuff.

Myers said the guys turn into a new person when they try on their outfits; some of them have even sent letters to Myers saying how much it made a difference in their lives outside of prison.

“They are always talking about how this makes them feel like they are walking back into society as if they actually belong there,” said Myers.

Most of the clothes are pre-owned, some of them coming from garage sales, Goodwill community members and even former inmates. Myers said they are accepting donations.

“Anybody that has anything that they want to donate can get a hold of me, and I'll come to you if you can't come,“ said Myers.

In addition to clothes, the guys are receiving fresh underwear, hygiene products and sometimes a few extra products if they don’t have much support waiting for them at home.

“They don't have that much support out there, so let's give it to them while they're still here and help them on this journey along the way,” said Myers.

People looking to donate new or gently used items can email Keisha.allen@drc.ohio.gov or Jennifer.myers@drc.ohio.gov.

