1 person dead, 2 others injured after stabbing on Lake Trail NE in Massillon, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were injured after a stabbing on Lake Trail NE in Massillon Monday, according to Sgt. Nicholas Antonides, of the Massillon Police Department.

Officers responded Monday at 3:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE in Massillon.

Two victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries and a third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old female was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 330-830-1734.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.