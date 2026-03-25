1-year-old dies after Plain Township house fire

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Plain Township fire that left a 1-year-old dead.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Easton Street NE.

When firefighters arrived, it was reported that a 1-year-old child was trapped inside the house.

Firefighters found the child and removed them from the home.

The child was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where they later died.

Deputies who helped rescue the child were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

