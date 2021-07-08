33-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 33-year-old man from Alliance was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Perry Township Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:12 p.m. , a silver 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Richville Drive near Surmay Avenue when it traveled left of center.

The driver, Ryan Smith, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox before overcorrecting again, traveling left of center, driving off the right side of the road and striking a tree head on, according to troopers.

Troopers said Smith was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, troopers said, but the incident remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.