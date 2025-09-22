Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
45-year-old woman dies in Stark County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 45-year-old woman dead in Stark County.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Beech Street NE just east of Oakhill Avenue NE in Washington Township.

According to troopers, Alisha Broad was driving a 2015 Cadillac Escalade westbound on Beech Street NE when she lost control.

The Cadillac went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, culvert and mailbox before overturning several times.

Broad was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

