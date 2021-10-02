74-year-old man dies in Stark County crash

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 74-year-old man early Saturday morning in Paris Township.

The man has been identified as William Grimm, of East Liverpool, according to authorities.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near Robertsville Avenue Southeast and Lisbon Street (SR-172).

Authorities said Grim was heading east on SR-172 at "a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree." Grim died at the scene.

No further information was released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office at 330-430-3800.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.