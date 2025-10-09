Woman shot in North Canton apartment; suspect in custody

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement agents surrounded a North Canton apartment building where a woman was shot and police were fired on while rescuing her.

North Canton Police Major Matthew Buzzard said his department received a call around 8:50 a.m. at Versailles Gardens Apartments, near Applegrove and Main streets, for a woman who was injured.

Police say the shots were fired from a first-floor apartment through the wall of another apartment, where the victim was struck.

Within 10 minutes, police entered the apartment and found a female gunshot victim.

WEWS

Those officers had eight or nine shots fired at them from outside the apartment, said Buzzard, and they successfully got the woman out of the apartment through a window.

According to Buzzard, the responding officers were former SWAT team members.

"By the grace of God, the two responding officers were trained for this kind of situation," Buzzard said.

The woman's condition is unknown.

She has been taken to the hospital.

Police are unsure if the victim was targeted or if this was a random shooting.

A SWAT team was activated shortly after the arrival of federal partners, such as the FBI and U.S. Marshals.

No officers were injured.

WEWS

Residents were asked to shelter in place.

Provided to News 5 by a viewer

Walsh University issued a shelter-in-place as a precaution, but it has since been lifted.

Effective 10 am we are grateful to report Campus Police has given the ALL CLEAR to return to normal campus operations. Please refer to your email for more details. — Walsh University (@WalshUniversity) October 9, 2025

North Canton Schools went on a soft lockdown.

