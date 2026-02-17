Alleged Walmart shoplifter indicted for trying to shoot Canton officer

A 21-year-old man has been indicted by the Stark County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly trying to shoot at an officer inside Walmart.

Shane C.L. Newman has been charged with attempted murder with a firearms specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification, robbery with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 20.

What happened?

In December, Newman and a woman were taken into custody inside the store's loss prevention office when he pulled out a handgun and allegedly tried to shoot the Canton officer who was working an off-duty job.

The gun failed to fire. Body cam revealed what happened before, during and after.

In the office, the officer did a partial search of Newman.

"You got anything on you I need to know about? Why is your hands in your pockets?" the officer asked Newman.

"Just my phone," Newman said.

"I'm gonna pat you down real quick, alright?" Newman said.

"That's cool," Newman said.

"Nothing on you that's gonna poke me, stab me?" the officer asked.

The officer removed his body camera and placed it on a desk facing the suspects, and started doing some work on the computer.

Five minutes later, the body cam captured a potentially deadly scene.

Shoplifter tries to shoot police officer in Walmart but gun doesn't fire

In the video, the suspect turns away from the camera for a moment and appears to rummage through a bag or his coat. When the man turns back around, he is holding a gun, which he immediately points at the officer. When he drops the gun back down to try to rack the slide on the weapon, a Walmart employee tackles him and tries to grab the weapon, police said.

The video shows the officer draw his sidearm, point it at the suspect and then knee him in the chest. The officer then holsters his weapon, punches the man twice and wrestles him to the ground. Two Walmart employees help the officer subdue the man.

The officer and the Walmart loss prevention employee were able to handcuff the man after a brief struggle.

Later in the video, the officer can be heard talking about the incident with other officers, one of whom calls it attempted murder.

The officer responds, "Oh, he woulda got me."

Newman is a convicted felon who spent time in prison in 2023 on drug charges.

The woman was charged with complicity to commit robbery.

