Canton police asking for tips to help solve homicide

CANTON, Ohio — A man was shot and killed Thursday in Canton, and police are asking for tips to help solve his homicide.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of 9th Street N.E. at 10 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male.

It appears the man had been shot, police said. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-438-4413.

