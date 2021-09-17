Canton police investigating fatal shooting on Scoville Avenue

CANTON, Ohio — The City of Canton Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Around 1:53 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Scoville Avenue S.W. for a report of a shooting fatality.

Once on scene, officers found a shooting victim inside of a home. The individual had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner's Office.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting call police at 330-489-3144.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.