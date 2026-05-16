Canton Post of OSHP investigates 2-car crash that left 2 dead, 1 in serious condition

An investigation is underway by the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a fatal two-car crash on Saturday on U.S. Route 62 near milepost 11 in Perry Township.

At about 7:16 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles, two unresponsive drivers and a juvenile passenger in one of the vehicles.

According to OSHP, a 2019 Ford Ranger was traveling north on U.S. Route 62 and was operated by a 21-year-old from Beach City, Ohio. A 2021 Honda Odyssey was traveling south on U.S. Route 62, driven by a 56-year-old from Massillon, Ohio.

The Ford Ranger traveled left of center and struck the Honda Odyssey head-on, OSHP said.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 21-year-old was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The juvenile was taken to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said.

The Canton Post said speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.