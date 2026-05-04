Fire crews battling blaze at North Canton auto parts shop Monday evening

Jackson Township firefighters are currently fighting flames at a North Canton auto parts shop on Monday evening, the department posted on Facebook.

Callers described an explosion and a small building fire at Fosnaught Auto Parts, the department said. Callers noted black smoke was coming from the building.

Police have closed Whipple Avenue NW due to the fire, the department said.

Fire Departments from Green, North Canton and Plain Township are also on the scene.

This story will be updated once more is learned.