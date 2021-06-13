Man found shot to death in Plain Township; Homicide investigation underway

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:07 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of West Common Street NE in Plain Township for report of a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He had died from his injuries at the scene, according to deputies.

The man's body was transported to the Stark County Coroner's Office and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800 or use the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3837.

