Perry Township Police Department investigating homicide of 37-year-old man

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle in Perry Township on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Perry Township Police.

Officers responded to Green Acres Townhouses located on the 3500 block of Lincoln Way East, the post said.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a car. He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

