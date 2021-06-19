Stark County Sheriff's Office holding sobriety checkpoint Saturday night

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A sobriety checkpoint will be held Saturday night in Tuscarawas Township in Stark County to check for alcohol and drug impairment.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, the checkpoint will be in the 1800 block of Manchester Avenue NW.

"We intend to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers. We want to strongly recommend to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements," the sheriff's office said.

The checkpoint is a joint effort between the sheriff's office and the OVI Task Force.

